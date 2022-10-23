Rex Ryan Eviscerates Jets’ Elijah Moore After WR’s Trade Request

There probably aren’t many unhappy folks in the New York Jets locker room these days, with one big exception.

Elijah Moore and his team are not on good terms at present. Frustrated about his limited usage through the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the second-year wideout reportedly had a “heated exchange” with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and proceeded to request a trade. The Jets reportedly rejected the demand, but they made Moore inactive for Sunday’s game against the Broncos in Denver.

ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” crew gave the red-hot Jets their deserved praise shortly before their Week 7 matchup. Ryan, however, changed the tone of the segment when he took Moore to task.

“So, Elijah Moore requests a trade after the team has won three straight games,” Ryan said. “This kid — what’s he played, 20 games in the league already? Are you kidding? You know how hard it is to win in this league? Elijah Moore, you need to grow up. I love the Jets, always been a fan of the Jets. My dad coached there for eight years, I coached there forever. Like, I’m sorry, but this right here — I’m not a fan of yours. You need to grow up. Ok, Elijah Moore? You’re watching at home. Are you kidding me? Why aren’t you with your football team? Grow up. The greatest players of our sport want to win over anything else. Randy (Moss), if you never caught a ball, it’s like, ‘OK.’ That never happened, by the way, because you couldn’t hold his jock as a player. Grow up. Grow up and get on board. This team needs you on board, all right? This guy right here is a special talent, but he needs to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”

While Moore might be forced to tough it out in the Meadowlands, a fellow Jets wide receiver could be on the final days of his New York tenure. Denzel Mims reportedly is expected to be available for trade leading up to the Nov. 1 deadline.