Rhamondre Stevenson Compared To Patriots Legend Amid Passing-Game Success

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Throughout the offseason, Rhamondre Stevenson talked about becoming a more well-rounded running back for the Patriots.

Already dynamic as a rusher, Stevenson wanted to improve both in blitz pickup and as a pass-catcher. To say his hard work has paid off would be a significant understatement.

Stevenson caught seven balls for 72 yards in New England’s 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. The sophomore back also had 16 carries for 71 yards and arguably was the best player on the field for the Patriots.

The excellent performance arrived nearly a week after Stevenson caught a career-high eight passes against the Chicago Bears and three weeks after he racked up a career-best 161 rushing yards in a Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions.

Stevenson, who entered Week 8 with Pro Football Focus’ third-highest receiving grade for a running back, now has 32 catches on the season. Only Jakobi Meyers has more, with his 35 receptions leading all Patriots.

“All-purpose, man,” receiver Kendrick Bourne told NESN.com when asked about Stevenson after Sunday’s game. “He’s just all around a great player. He can catch really well. I tell him all the time, ‘You’ve got some really good mittens, man.’

“That’s what we need to be able to be versatile, having a pass-catcher out of the backfield is so big. He’s reminding me of James White. Just to keep that kind of third-down threat with all our other wide outs and threats, it kind of makes it hard to stop us in a sense. Proud of that dude.”