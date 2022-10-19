Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones Reportedly Involved In Heated Exchange

In case the NFL’s on-field product hasn’t produced enough drama, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones helped produce enough headlines for a lifetime on Tuesday.
Taking part in an NFL owners meeting, Kraft and Jones were reportedly involved in a heated exchange revolving around the potential opening of contract negotiations between the owners’ compensation committee and commissioner Roger Goodell, per ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
Kraft, a long-time supporter of Goodell, reportedly spearheaded a group of 31 owners who were in favor of keeping the NFL commissioner in his current position. Jones, the lone-dissenting vote in a measure that passed 31-1, has become outspoken in his opposition of a new contract for Goodell. Those two viewpoints led to a tense interaction between the NFL’s two most powerful and influential owners.
Here’s the interaction between Kraft and Jones, per ESPN:
“Don’t (expletive) with me,” Jones told Kraft.
“Excuse me?” Kraft replied.
“Don’t mess with me,” Jones said.
Jones is reportedly sensitive to allowing Goodell to earn the bonus placed in his current contract, as he believes the wording that would trigger it is too vague. ESPN’s source denied Jones’ outburst was connected to any lingering animosity between Kraft and Jones, which would likely mean the confrontation was of the “heat-of-the-moment” variety.
The league’s owners will now open up contract talks with Goodell, while simultaneously dealing with the bevy of issues relating to Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.