Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones Reportedly Involved In Heated Exchange

In case the NFL’s on-field product hasn’t produced enough drama, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones helped produce enough headlines for a lifetime on Tuesday.

Taking part in an NFL owners meeting, Kraft and Jones were reportedly involved in a heated exchange revolving around the potential opening of contract negotiations between the owners’ compensation committee and commissioner Roger Goodell, per ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.

Kraft, a long-time supporter of Goodell, reportedly spearheaded a group of 31 owners who were in favor of keeping the NFL commissioner in his current position. Jones, the lone-dissenting vote in a measure that passed 31-1, has become outspoken in his opposition of a new contract for Goodell. Those two viewpoints led to a tense interaction between the NFL’s two most powerful and influential owners.

Here’s the interaction between Kraft and Jones, per ESPN:

“Don’t (expletive) with me,” Jones told Kraft.

“Excuse me?” Kraft replied.

“Don’t mess with me,” Jones said.