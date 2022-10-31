Robert Saleh Criticizes Zach Wilson After Jets’ Loss To Patriots

Zach Wilson didn’t do the Jets any favors Sunday in their Week 8 matchup with the Patriots in the Meadowlands.

Wilson arguably was the biggest reason why New York saw its win streak halted at four games. The sophomore quarterback only completed 48.8% of his passes and threw three interceptions in his team’s 22-17 loss to New England at MetLife Stadium. Two of those picks came on downright dreadful pass attempts that ended up in the arms of Patriots safety Devin McCourty.

The 23-year-old’s recent struggles largely were pushed under the rug since the Jets were winning, but Sunday’s contest forced acknowledgment of the quarterback issue in East Rutherford. After the loss to New England, New York head coach Robert Saleh made it clear that Wilson needs to step up his game.

“He always has to play better,” Saleh told reporters, per Pro Football Talk. “As soon as you step on the field, you have to play better. He has to play better and we’ve got to find ways to help him.”

Wilson will be hard-pressed to turn things around in the coming weeks. Next up on the docket for the Jets is a home matchup with the juggernaut Buffalo Bills and a trip to Foxboro awaits in Week 10. The Patriots surely will be as motivated as ever to complete the regular-season sweep in two weeks, especially after Wilson gave them some bulletin-board material.

As such, don’t be surprised if Gang Green is out of the AFC playoff picture in the near future.