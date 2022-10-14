Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Blunt Criticism For Justin Fields After Bears Loss

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t hold back when issuing his postgame analysis of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Fitzpatrick, who last played an NFL game in 2021 with Washington, had plenty to say when all was set and done following the 12-7 Commanders Week 6 victory over the Bears.

“Justin Fields needs to look in the mirror and say, ‘What am I?'” Fitzpatrick said during postgame coverage on Thursday. “You’re not Peyton Manning. You’re not Patrick Mahomes. You’re not a pocket passer. You are a Cam Newton-type. You are a guy who is an elite runner of the football.”

Thursday Night Football between the Bears and Washington Commanders, which ended with a single thrilling crunch-time play, was an overall snoozefest. There’s no room for debate there.

Fields, who ranks 26th in the NFL for passing yards (869) this season, was underwhelming throughout the contest. The 23-year-old finished completing 14-of-27 pass attempts for 190 yards with one touchdown while also rushing for 88 yards. Fields’ third-quarter touchdown connection to wide receiver Dante Pettis was his first since Week 3 against the Houston Texans.

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, who sits second for the passing yards (1,489) lead this season, also didn’t have a highlight reel night on his end. The 29-year-old veteran of seven years completed 12-of-22 attempts while recording zero touchdown passes off 99 total passing yards.

Following the loss, the Bears dropped to 2-4 on the year.