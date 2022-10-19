Saivion Smith ‘Doing Good’ After Suffering Scary Injury Vs. Patriots

Saivion Smith seems to be in good spirits.

The Lions defensive back, who was making his 2022 debut against the New England Patriots on Oct. 9, suffered a scary injury in a collision with Hunter Henry that resulted in Smith being put on a backboard and brought off the field via ambulance.

After the Lions were shut out by New England, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Smith had “full motor skills,” but there had been no additional updates on the rookie’s recovery.

Until Wednesday.

“He’s doing good. All right, he’s doing good,” Campbell told reporters of Smith, per MassLive’s Nick O’Malley. “However, we’re getting some things looked at with him. Actually, we’re sending him to the doctor (Thursday). But we don’t see residual head effects, things of that nature.

“He’s clear. He’s in good spirits, other than being frustrated that he’s not gonna be able to play,” Campbell said. “So, from that regard, he’s good. He has his feeling, all that stuff. But there’s some other things we’re looking at with him.”

Smith was placed on practice squad injured reserve, so it’s unclear when he will see the football field again, but the good news for Smith is that he’s OK.