Shannon Sharpe Torches Antonio Brown For Gisele Instagram Post

Shannon Sharpe has called Antonio Brown a clown in the past, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end did so again Monday.

Sharpe launched his latest harpoon at AB after the problematic pass-catcher posted an Instagram photo of himself hugging Gisele Bündchen. Of course, the Brazilian supermodel has been in the news plenty of late due to reported marital issues between her and Tom Brady, Brown’s former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate.

The “Undisputed” co-host had no patience for Brown’s post, especially considering Brady took the troubled wide receiver under his wing when his NFL career appeared to be in the pits.

“AB’s a clown and he’s been a clown for the longest,” Sharpe said on FOX Sports 1, as transcribed by the New York Post. “He’s done in the NFL. Nobody’s gonna waste their time, and last night took the cake for me. I’m done… After he posted Tom Brady’s wife and said what he said. That man took your ass in. That man revived your career. Nobody was gonna give you a chance. And you take a shot at this man’s wife?”

Brown really is in no position to be an internet troll. In addition to all of the baggage he’s accrued over the years, Brown recently was captured in a video that tarnishes his already poor reputation.