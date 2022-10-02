Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Slams Jets Following Week 4 Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-3 on the season with their Sunday loss to the New York Jets. Despite that fact, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes his team is better.

Fitzpatrick was his usual game-wrecking self against the Jets, finishing with eight total tackles, two passes defended and an interception of New York quarterback Zach Wilson. His efforts would be in vain, as the Jets came away with a 24-20 victory to bring the Steelers’ record to 1-3. After his teams third straight loss, Fitzpatrick made his thoughts on New York clear.

“It’s very frustrating to lose to people that you know that you’re better than, more talented than,” Fitzpatrick told reporters, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

It’s hard for Fitzpatrick’s opinion to be taken seriously, as those Jets have a better record (2-2) on the season, and have done it behind the arms of two different quarterbacks. The Steelers did finally make the switch from Mitchell Trubisky to Kenny Pickett, but the results weren’t all that impressive.

Things won’t get easier for Pittsburgh moving forward, as their next four games come against the Buffalo Bills (3-1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1), Miami Dolphins (3-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (4-0).