Stephen A. Smith Rips Brett Favre For Blaming Media Amid Scandal

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith won’t tolerate Brett Favre’s blame-game antics.

On Tuesday, amid the rise of controversy and media attention surrounding Favre, the 53-year-old went on a tirade — finger-pointing the media for shinning light on his involvement within the investigated Mississippi welfare scandal in which Favre reportedly diverted funds from low-income families, amounting in multiple millions of dollars.

“I have been unjustly smeared in the media,” Favre said, according to FOX News Digital. “I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.”

Media member and longtime ESPN host, Smith, however, wasn’t buying Favre’s words.

“Well, I appreciate him coming out of the dark,” Smith said during First Take on Thursday. “Because the assumptions that were made were based on reports that had been circulated and disseminated. And his involvement with people who were found to be committing fraud against organizations that involve welfare recipients. We didn’t make it up Brett Favre. This stuff was where reported. Where the hell have you been?”

.@stephenasmith reacts to Brett Favre's denial of any wrongdoing surrounding the welfare scandal: pic.twitter.com/BMygskx4Ul — First Take (@FirstTake) October 13, 2022

Text messages from 2017, which reportedly were exchanged between Favre and Mississippi nonprofit executive Nancy New — who pleaded guilty to felony counts — suggested that the former NFL quarterback was well-aware of the nature of his role in the embezzlement of the funds.