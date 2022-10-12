Suns Reportedly Have Interest In Trade For This Celtics Guard

The Suns hope to make a roster move before the season kicks off next Tuesday, and in that process, Phoenix reportedly is eyeing a player on the Boston Celtics.

Phoenix has gone through an interesting offseason. It tried to get into the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, as it was reportedly on the top of the Nets’ star’s wish list. But a new deal with 2018 No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton ultimately cut the Suns off from Durant trade talks due to the young center’s no-trade clause.

Tensions between Phoenix and Ayton still seem to linger, but the Suns are moving forward with hopes to make a return run to the finals since the 2020-21 season. But they first want to get a trade deal done for Jae Crowder.

The 11th-year forward is in the last year of his contract, and the Suns are hoping to find a suitor for Crowder. Multiple teams reportedly are trying to get a deal done, but while a return to Boston makes sense, the Celtics are not in trade talks with Phoenix for Crowder, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

But the Suns reportedly are interested in Derrick White. With a 37-year-old Chris Paul and Cameron Payne’s history of injuries, it makes sense for Phoenix to explore back-up point guard options. However, Fischer notes the Celtics traded for White last season and sent the San Antonio Spurs a first-round pick and a future pick swap.

It’s unlikely Boston would be quick to part with White after a fairly solid season with the Celtics last year. Malcolm Brogdon’s arrival and interest in Payton Pritchard’s development could mean White is the odd man out for interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, but there is no indication of that yet.

There is also a question of what the Celtics could get for White on the open market. The Utah Jazz got a first-round pick for Royce O’Neal from the Nets, so it seems like anything is up for grabs for a sixth-year guard.