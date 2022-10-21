Take First Look At Christian McCaffrey In 49ers Uniform

Not even 24 hours after the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night, the star running back was in uniform for the San Francisco 49ers.

McCaffrey made his first appearance for the 49ers at practice Friday, and in his new jersey, he also sported a new number. Take a look at McCaffrey in his 49ers digs here:

It was a very quick transition for McCaffrey — one basically done overnight — as it was somewhat surprising to see him at 49ers practice already. Maybe McCaffrey is just eager to learn 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense, and wanted to put himself in the best position possible to play Sunday.

Shanahan didn’t commit to McCaffrey playing in Week 7 for his new team, but if he does suit up, it will be in a limited role, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

McCaffrey should provide a boost to San Francisco’s offense and he already had an impact on the team’s Super Bowl odds. McCaffrey has the ability to be a dynamic option for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the passing game. He has 33 receptions for 277 yards and one touchdown in six games for the lowly Panthers this season to go along with 85 carries for 393 yards and two scores.

The 49ers might feel pressed to get McCaffrey into the lineup right away, especially since they are coming off a loss and host the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.