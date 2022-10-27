Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take

One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro.

The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty.

Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with the Patriots, seemingly has never missed an opportunity to take a shot at Belichick. So to the surprise of absolutely no one, the ex-cornerback took aim at the future Hall of Famer as the Chicago Bears embarrassed New England at Gillette Stadium on Monday night. Samuel labeled Belichick an “average” coach without Brady by his side.

Tedy Bruschi, who won two Super Bowls alongside Samuel with the Patriots, laughed off the take.

“This is absolutely ridiculous,” Bruschi tweeted Wednesday, coupled with three crying-laughing emojis.

At this point, the Brady-Belichick debate is beyond tired and probably doesn’t deserve any more commentary. But that probably won’t stop Samuel from going to the well again if the Patriots are handily defeated by the New York Jets in the Meadowlands on Sunday.