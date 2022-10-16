Tennessee Cries Broke, Asks For Money Following Program-Altering Win

Beating the No. 3 team in the country isn’t without its drawbacks, something Tennessee found out this week following their win over Alabama.

The Volunteers broke a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide on Saturday, taking home a 52-49 victory off the leg of a Chase McGrath walk-off field goal. Naturally, given the magnitude of that win for the program, Tennessee fans stormed the field and had their fun at Neyland Stadium.

Maybe too much fun.

After singing along to “Dixieland Delight” (a song beloved by Alabama fans), the Vounteer faithful set its sights on the goal posts at Neyland, tearing them out and carrying them out of the stadium. What did they do with the goalposts? Well, they dumped them into the Tennessee river. Why? There’s absolutely zero way of knowing.

With their goalposts in a large body of water, Tennessee needs to source some new ones for their matchup with UT-Martin next weekend and their turning to those same fans for some help.

The University of Tennessee has started a “Volstarter” in an effort to raise money for new goalposts. The description for the fund reads: “After the Vols historic win against Alabama, philanthropic annual gifts made to the My All Campaign will go towards the purchase of new goalposts.” With a $1.34 billion endowment, its a wonder why the school needs to turn to the public to fund its goalposts. Perhaps they think it’s only fair given that group is the reason they are without them in the first place.

After shaking up the national title odds, Tennessee will now need to shake up their piggy bank in hopes to get some goalposts to Neyland in time for next weeks game.