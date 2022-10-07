Testy Bill Belichick Spars With Reporters Over Matt Patricia Questions

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Think the offensive play-callers stuff is a dead Patriots storyline?

Well, think again.

Following a summer’s worth of speculation and criticism, Matt Patricia seemingly served as New England’s offensive play-caller through the first four regular season games, as he did during the preseason. And you could argue the much-maligned Patriots coach has started to find a groove in his new role, though he still has much room for improvement. Even Dan Campbell, whose Detroit Lions will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday, believes that Patricia is doing a solid job as Josh McDaniels’ successor.

Despite that, Bill Belichick remains unwilling to identify Patricia as New England’s primary offensive play-caller. Instead, Belichick is committed to reinforcing that the Patriots are taking a collaborative approach to offensive play-calling, wants reporters to blame him for everything, and, generally, is fine with the whole thing being an ongoing mystery.

Belichick’s Friday morning press conference yielded no clarity on the matter. Perhaps miffed over a Lions beat writer opening the session with repeated questions about Patricia’s failed entire in Detroit, a testy Belichick sparred with reporters over questions about Patricia’s role.

Here’s the full transcript:

Question: “How do you think Matt has done with the responsibilities that he has offensively, calling plays especially, looks like that’s what he’s doing on the sidelines.”