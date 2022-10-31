This Block By ‘Incredible Hulk’ Jabrill Peppers Left Patriots In Awe

The New England Patriots’ longest punt return of the season to date came courtesy of Jabrill Peppers.

No, Peppers didn’t do the actual returning, though he has returned both punts and kickoffs in his career. But his Richter-scale block on gunner Justin Hardee helped spring Marcus Jones for a 43-yard runback during Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the New York Jets.

Jabrill Peppers was serving pancakes on Marcus Jones? big punt return. Flat-out demolished a Jets gunner. pic.twitter.com/p1ui0tjzca — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 31, 2022

The hit ignited the Patriots’ sideline, whose cheers could be heard on the game broadcast, and earned Peppers a rave review from special teams captain Matthew Slater.

“That was maybe the best block in the return game we’ve had all year,” Slater said Monday in a video conference. “And (it was on) probably one of the best, if not the best gunner in the league right now in Justin Hardee with the way he’s been playing and the production that he’s had this season. (He was) a guy that we highlighted all week. If we’re going to get the return game going, we’ve got to get him blocked. For Pep to step up and have that mindset and to meet the challenge, it was huge. He’s been so selfless since he’s been here, just doing whatever he’s been asked to do, doing it with a smile, coming out energetic, trying to stay positive.

“Man, that was a huge, huge block. It really fired up the whole team, the whole sideline, and really gave us a shot of juice.”

Speaking after the game, Peppers said he surprised even himself with his pancake of Hardee.