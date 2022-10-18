This Hunter Henry Reveal Might Explain Tight End’s Slow Start

Hunter Henry was lauded last season for his durability. The Patriots tight end played in every game for the first time in his career and appeared to enjoy an injury-free campaign in his first campaign in New England.

Turns out, that was not the case.

Henry didn’t miss a game for the Patriots in 2021, but he revealed Monday that he played the entire season with a shoulder injury that ultimately required offseason surgery to repair.

“It’s something that people might not know, but I played through a shoulder injury all last year and then had surgery after the season, actually,” Henry said in a video conference one day after the Patriots’ 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium. “So a healthy shoulder feels good.”

That injury didn’t prevent Henry from catching a career-high nine touchdown passes — tied with Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce and Dawson Knox for the most among tight ends last season — but its aftermath might partially explain the slow start he got off to this September. Over the Patriots’ first four games, Henry totaled just five catches on nine targets for 41 yards and no touchdowns. He’s since rebounded, posting an 8-115-1 receiving line from fill-in rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe over the last two contests.

“I think just trying to work through that this offseason, work through that through training camp, trying to get comfortable with it, that was just something I was coming back from,” Henry said. “But I felt like it built a lot of strength. I was able to focus a lot on my lower body, as well. And I just feel good. I feel comfortable right now. Feeling strong. Definitely in the trenches feeling good.”

Head coach Bill Belichick, a fan of Henry’s since the tight end’s high school days at Pulaski Academy in Arkansas, called him an “exceptional” and “very professional player.” Belichick also said, without mentioning the shoulder injury, that Henry has “gained a lot of strength” and “really improved” as a blocker this season.