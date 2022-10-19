This Report Indicates Mac Jones Is Ready To Return For Patriots

It sounds like Mac Jones will be ready to play Monday night when the Patriots host the Bears.

But will he actually take the field at Gillette Stadium, or will New England take Julian Edelman’s advice and give rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe a third straight start?

Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed on Wednesday reported that the ball now is in the Patriots’ court.

“Jones has missed the New England Patriots’ last three games due to a high ankle sprain, but one source close to the situation put his health at 85-to-90% as of Tuesday afternoon,” Kyed wrote. “Jones suffered the injury at the end of Week 3, and his timeline for recovery was expected to take six weeks. The Patriots will get an extra day of rest before taking on the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Monday night in Week 7. Ultimately, the decision on Jones’ availability for Monday will continue to come from the team?s medical staff. Jones has been open to playing through injury.”

Bill Belichick on Wednesday continued his trend of not publicly backing Jones as New England’s starter. The Patriots head coach did say he has “total trust” in Jones being forthright about his personal health situation.

New England will practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday ahead of Monday’s game. Jones practiced in a limited fashion throughout the last two weeks and likely will be on the field this week. We’ll have a better idea of his status for Week 7 by the end of the weekend.