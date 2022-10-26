This Quote Won’t Improve Reputation Of Broncos’ Russell Wilson

The start to Russell Wilson’s career with the Denver Broncos has produced more memes than wins, and that trend looks like it will only continue after a recent report explained how he’s prepping to make a return from injury.

The Broncos travelled to London this week in preparation for their “NFL International Series” game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Webley Stadium. Wilson, despite insisting he’s “ready to rock” for the game, is still questionable with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Denver’s loss to the New York Jets in Week 7. Making a push to play, the 33-year-old reportedly didn’t let an eight-hour flight stop him from continuing to rehab from the injury.

“Russell Wilson worked out and stretched for four of the eight hours on the flight from Denver to London,” Zac Stevens of thednvr.com tweeted Wednesday. “Said he was doing high knees in the aisle when the rest of the guys were asleep.”

Doing high knees on an airplane is insane. So much so, that upon first reading that report one is likely to believe it is fake. But it’s not, here’s the full quote from Wilson himself.

“I don’t really get jet lagged too often. I’ve traveled enough to get my system down. I was on the plane, the first two hours — what is it an eight hour flight? The first two hours I was watching the film, watching all the cutups and everything else,” Wilson said, per Stevens, starting off the quote like a normal person. “Then for the next four hours I was doing treatment on the plane. I was walking up and down the aisles. Everybody was knocked out, I was doing high knees and working on all my legs and everything else, making sure I’m ready to rock. So that was good. And the last two hours… I fell asleep for one hour and then watching film the rest.. and I feel great.”

Naturally, the responses to that quote focused on clowning the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Jerry Jeudy mid-flight pic.twitter.com/ffcMWFyOUu — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) October 26, 2022

imagine trying to sleep on an eight hour flight while russell wilson in the aisle grunting and breathing heavy and doing this https://t.co/QKT3L16kP1 pic.twitter.com/d9VlkMx1vB — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) October 26, 2022

Wilson being weird hasn’t been the only thing the Broncos have had to deal with, as their head coach Nathaniel Hackett has routinely stuck his foot in his mouth since arriving alongside Wilson. At 2-5, the pair better start winning before there is real consideration from the franchise to move on from one, the other or both.

The Broncos and Jaguars will kick off their Week 8 matchup at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.