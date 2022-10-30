Three Studs, Duds From Patriots’ Much-Needed Win Over Jets

East Rutherford, N.J. — It wasn’t always pretty, and at times it was downright ugly, but the New England Patriots on Sunday potentially saved their season with a 22-17 victory over the New York Jets.

New England trailed 10-6 at the half but the defense stiffened up and got a five-field goal performance from Nick Folk as well as a huge touchdown catch from Jakobi Meyers to start the second half.

Mac Jones was shaky but good enough to win, completing 24 of 35 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown to go along with one pick. He also was sacked six times and committed one fumble, which was recovered by New England.

On the other side, quarterback Zach Wilson was awful for the Jets. The second-year QB completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns while throwing three interceptions. Wilson was on the run all afternoon but somehow only was sacked once.

The Patriots improved to 4-4 with the win while the Jets dropped to 5-3 with the loss. Bill Belichick’s team now must prepare for next Sunday’s home matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Here are three studs and three duds for New England from its big Week 8 win:

STUDS

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson was New England’s most dynamic player from start to finish, ending the game with 73 yards on 15 carries while adding seven catches for 72 yards. The sophomore back briefly left the game during the second quarter but shook off whatever injury he was dealing with. There no longer is any question: Stevenson is the top running back on the Patriots roster.