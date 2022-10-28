Three Takeaways From Bruins’ Win Vs. Red Wings Amid Hot Start

The Bruins really couldn’t have asked for a better start to their 2022-23 season.

Going into the new slate of games without Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk, Boston did more than just stay afloat and sits atop the NHL standings with a 7-1-0 record through its first eight games.

The Bruins are almost at full health. Grzelcyk and Marchand both returned ahead of schedule and all they’re waiting on now is the return of McAvoy to the blue line. While it wouldn’t have been surprising to see the Black and Gold get off to a slow start, they’ve had the next-man-up mentality, gotten contributions from all lines and solid goaltending.

All of that continued Thursday night in the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. Here are three takeaways:

Marchand is back

Head coach Jim Montgomery made the surprise announcement after Thursday’s morning skate that Marchand would return to the lineup about five weeks earlier than originally thought. It would not have been surprising to see Marchand, who underwent surgery on both of his hips in the offseason, not have his strongest game. He’ll tell you that, and even though the top-line forward looked a little rusty to start, Marchand finished with two goals and an assist.

“Definitely room for improvement,” Marchand told reporters after the win. “I didn’t have my best game and still things I can improve upon and looking forward to doing that with the group.”

If Marchand considers Thursday a game that he wasn’t at his best, then that can’t be good news for opponents once he shakes off the rust and sees regular game action.