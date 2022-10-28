Three Takeaways From Bruins’ Win Vs. Red Wings Amid Hot Start

The Bruins really couldn’t have asked for a better start to their 2022-23 season.
Going into the new slate of games without Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk, Boston did more than just stay afloat and sits atop the NHL standings with a 7-1-0 record through its first eight games.
The Bruins are almost at full health. Grzelcyk and Marchand both returned ahead of schedule and all they’re waiting on now is the return of McAvoy to the blue line. While it wouldn’t have been surprising to see the Black and Gold get off to a slow start, they’ve had the next-man-up mentality, gotten contributions from all lines and solid goaltending.
All of that continued Thursday night in the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. Here are three takeaways:
Marchand is back
Head coach Jim Montgomery made the surprise announcement after Thursday’s morning skate that Marchand would return to the lineup about five weeks earlier than originally thought. It would not have been surprising to see Marchand, who underwent surgery on both of his hips in the offseason, not have his strongest game. He’ll tell you that, and even though the top-line forward looked a little rusty to start, Marchand finished with two goals and an assist.
“Definitely room for improvement,” Marchand told reporters after the win. “I didn’t have my best game and still things I can improve upon and looking forward to doing that with the group.”
If Marchand considers Thursday a game that he wasn’t at his best, then that can’t be good news for opponents once he shakes off the rust and sees regular game action.
But it was more than just the score sheet Marchand impressed on. He was smart with the puck and wasn’t afraid to battle for it and looked as if his hips weren’t bothering him too much. Plus, Montgomery really liked what he saw.
“Coaching with him (Thursday) confirmed that he’s a world-class player,” Montgomery told reporters. “It’s amazing how he comes up with pucks, the pucks in between three bodies. He’s like a little Tasmanian devil. He’s twirling all around and the puck just seems to follow him. It’s amazing. He tracks it, he fights for it, he’ll bite your leg off for it, but that’s why we love him.”
Marchand won’t play Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets as the Bruins want to stay away from him playing in back-to-back games for the time being.
Swayman kept his promise
Jeremy Swayman had two rough starts to begin the 2022-23 season and was pulled Oct. 18 against the Ottawa Senators after allowing six goals. The sophomore goalie made a promise that he would work to right the wrongs and he did just that Thursday night between the pipes with a 28-save performance. Swayman stood on his head and made timely saves to prevent Detroit from taking a lead, especially through the first two periods.
“I thought the first 40 minutes of the game, unfortunately, Swayman had to be our best player and he was,” Montgomery told reporters. “He was fantastic, he made a lot of big time saves.”
Swayman knew he needed to have a big start and he revealed that he spent the last nine days putting in the necessary work in order to bounce back.
“It was nine days of working hard,” Swayman told reporters. “I knew I was gonna get another shot and I wanted to make sure I took advantage of it, talked to the right people, my mentors, and worked hard on the ice, early on and late off every day. It’s been a really fun ride. I’m excited how I played (Thursday) and obviously really excited for the two points.”
If Swayman can continue to play with this kind of consistency, the Bruins will have two very capable and reliable goalies on their hands.
Derek Forbort is proving he belongs
Forbort has picked up right where he left off in last year’s Stanley Cup playoffs and is becoming a solid third pair with Connor Clifton. There will be an odd man out once McAvoy returns, and Forbort has been making his case stay on the team and is not a victim of the healthy scratch. He broke up a 3-on-1 in the first period, laid a big hit on Joe Veleno and really helped keep the Red Wings off the board, something Swayman was quite appreciative of.
“He’s the second goalie out there, he’s the best,” Swayman told reporters. “I trusted him for sure not letting the seam pass go, and he did his job.”
Forbort has been solid through the first eight games, to say the least, and has become a favorite among fans between his strong play and his 12-year-old dog, Darla. After a 2021-22 season that left much to be desired when it came to Forbort, he’s probably relieved to be playing so strong from the jump.