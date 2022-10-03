Tom Brady Addresses Arm Injury Status After Harsh Strip-Sack

NESN Logo Sign In

One of Tom Brady’s strongest assets is his ability to limit damage to his body on sacks. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has exceptional pocket awareness, and more often than not he’s able to turtle before a defender can issue a hit stick.

But there was a stray from the norm Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium, and for a moment, it looked like Brady was seriously dinged up.

L’Jarius Sneed found himself with a clear path to Brady in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ eventual primetime win over the Buccaneers. Sneed capped off the quarterback blitz by smothering the 45-year-old and stripping away the football in the process. And as Tampa Bay and Kansas City battled for possession, Brady could be seen favoring his throwing arm as he sat on the turf.

But after Tampa Bay’s second consecutive loss, Brady squashed any idea that he sustained a significant injury on the highly physical play.

“I’ll be all right,” Brady told reporters, per NFL.com. “It’s football”

On the bright side for Brady, Week 4 saw the seven-time Super Bowl champion set season highs in passing yards, passing touchdowns, completion percentage and QBR. When fully healthy, the Bucs still look like they can feature one of the better offenses in the league.