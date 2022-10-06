Tom Brady Believes There’s Plenty Of ‘Bad Football’ Around NFL

NESN Logo Sign In

With over 20 years of experience in the NFL, Tom Brady has seen pretty much everything the league has to offer.

But right now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback isn’t impressed by the play on the field this season around the league. Not even a little bit.

Brady scoffed at the notion of parity currently sweeping the NFL at the moment with 30 of the league’s 32 teams holding either a 3-1, 2-2 or 1-3 record heading into Week 5.

“There’s a lot of bad football from what I watch,” Brady told reporters, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I’ve watched a lot of bad football. Yeah, poor quality of football, that’s what I see.”

The dirty secret in that assessment from Brady is the Buccaneers are a part of that. Tampa Bay has played mediocre, especially its offense, and got shellacked by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 41-31. The team’s poor play has definitely gotten to Brady as he threw a tantrum on the sideline, tossing his helmet and a tablet during a Week 2 contest against the New Orleans Saints.

Brady certainly has an incredibly high standard that he feels those around the league aren’t living up to. The 45-year-old is still one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL and has thrown for 1,058 yards, six touchdowns and one interception — which are all top 10 marks in the league — through four games. Brady has also completed 68.4% of his passes.

It would be great to get Brady’s take on why he believes the quality of play around the league is suffering. Maybe it’s the shortened preseason or bozo head coaches, but it’s clear, Brady believes he has seen better football.