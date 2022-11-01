Tom Brady Discusses Work-Life Balance Following Divorce

Things haven’t been easy for Tom Brady in recent weeks, but the 45-year-old seems to be ready to take on the challenges that have presented themselves.

Brady, incase you’ve been living under a rock, finalized a divorce with Gisele Bündchen on Friday after reaching a settlement to end their marriage. The marital issues stretch back to before this season started and have blended into a time where the quarterback’s work life is far from good. The Buccaneers are 3-5, the worst start by a Brady-led team since 2000.

With everything around him on shaky ground, Brady took to his “Let’s Go!” podcast to discuss the struggles he’s faced in recent months.

“There’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady told Jim Gray, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things — taking care of my family and certainly my children and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games. That’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work and when you come home, you focus on the priorities are at home. All you can do is the best you can do. That’s what I’ll continue to do as long as I’m working and I’m being a dad.”

Brady made sure to reflect on the fact he’s had struggles in the past, calling on that to help him move forward.

“I think that’s what being a professional is. I’ve dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people,” Brady said. “So I think the interesting thing for a football player and an athlete in general is you’re out there, I always say we’re not actors even though we’re in TV. That is our real self out there. We’re trying to do our best. That’s how people have gotten to know me over the years by being in TV and that is my authentic self out there to compete with my teammates every day and you’re giving all you can to the team. Everyone is going through different things. We all have our unique challenges in life. We’re all humans. We do the best we can do.”

Brady is facing the unknown for the first time in a long time but will have a solid opportunity to put his work issues to bed when the Buccaneers take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.