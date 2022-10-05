One Possible Source Of ‘Squabbles’ In Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen Divorce

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen presumably will have a lot to figure out if they follow through with a divorce.

Page Six reported Tuesday, citing sources, that both Brady and Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers amid their marital issues, which inherently raises questions about how their assets will be divided if they indeed part ways.

It’s possible Brady and Bündchen, who’ve been married since 2009, have a prenuptial agreement in place, lessening the financial messiness that often comes with a split. Still, we’re not talking about an ordinary couple. Brady, the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history, and Bündchen, a world-famous supermodel, have a substantial net worth.

New York City divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman of Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, who is not connected to Brady or Bündchen, added context in a piece published Tuesday by PEOPLE.

“My guess is that a lot of this is already worked out. So, there’s probably a prenuptial agreement that’s going to dictate a lot of this, but if there are some properties that were purchased while they were married — marital residences — there may be fights about that,” Newman told PEOPLE.

“There probably were assets that were acquired during the marriage, so there may be squabbles about that to say the least. That said, I think they are going to settle this, assuming they go forward with it — outside of the press.”

PEOPLE added that Brady and Bündchen own at least four properties. So, again, the stakes are high as the couple contemplates its next move.