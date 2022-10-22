Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Hires Lawyer Who Handled Tiger Woods’ Divorce

The divorce between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen is said to be getting “nasty” as the supermodel has reportedly hired a high-profile lawyer.

Page Six reported Friday that Bündchen hired Tom Sasser, the managing partner of the law firm of Sasser, Cestero & Roy. The divorce attorney has handled other high-profile clients, specifically Tiger Woods in his divorce with Elin Nordegren. He also represented Jeff Gordon in his 2003 divorce from wife Brooke, which turned into a battle over the NASCAR driver?s net worth, but was ultimately settled.

Nordegren reportedly received $100 million in her 2010 divorce from Woods as the former couple settled on how to divide property and assets, according to PEOPLE.

“Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers,” a source told Page Six. “They are ready for a fight.”

“Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids, they both want joint custody. But it will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world.”

Reports indicate Brady and Bündchen are at a point of no return in their marriage, but close friends to the couple hope the pair can work things out, though other reports say the two had their “secret split” years ago.

Bündchen appears to have voiced what the source of her frustrations are with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, while Brady has curiously compared the NFL season to military service, which has some questioning his mindset during the divorce.