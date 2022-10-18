Tom Brady Takes Lighthearted Approach On Outburst At Buccaneers O-Line

Tom Brady was seen giving his offensive line a verbal beatdown in their loss to the Steelers on Sunday, but the Buccaneers quarterback kept it light Monday.

Pittsburgh scored a 20-18 Week 6 upset victory over Tampa Bay as the Bucs’ struggles on offense continued. Brady was 25-of-40 for 243 yards a touchdown against the Steelers. But, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was sacked twice and fumbled once, though he did not lose the fumble. Brady wanted more from his team, and he yelled at his offensive line to play better.

The offense was unable to get a game-tying two-point conversion in the fourth quarter and fell to 3-3.

Of course, on his podcast “Let’s Go,” cohost Jim Gray had to address the incident, and Brady gave a typical reaction many fans are accustomed to at this point.

“I do think it’s a bad day when there’s more F-bombs than touchdowns,” Brady said, as transcribed by The Tampa Bay Times’ Joey Knight.

Not entirely wrong there but probably not a satisfactory reaction for those not a fan of the moment.

Head coach Todd Bowles took his players to task for living in “fantasy land.” The Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.