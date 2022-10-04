Tommy Pham Bluntly Assesses Play With Red Sox After Trade From Reds

NESN Logo Sign In

When Tommy Pham was traded to the Red Sox ahead of this year’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, he was a seamless fit and helped keep Boston in games.

But he’s regressed a bit in the final weeks of the 2022 season.

“It’s been terrible,” Pham told The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. “I’ve underperformed on so many levels. … I’m a better player than I showed, and that’s what hurts me. I could help the team out in more ways than what I’ve done this year.”

During the Red Sox’s series with the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, Pham went 0-for-12 and his batting average dipped to .239.

It’s been a down year for almost everyone on the Red Sox. They won’t be playing in the postseason, and it’s not exactly clear whether Pham will be back in Boston for the 2023 campaign. While Pham is open to return, his reported $12 million option may keep the Red Sox away as they look to become a better team next year.

There only are two games left for Boston in the season and Pham can at least end the year on a high note when the Red Sox play their penultimate game Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.