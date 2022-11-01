Top Five Greatest Wide Receivers In New England Patriots History

The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent.

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. But one position in which the Patriots have been truly unique is wide receiver.

Take a look at any leaderboard from any season and the top-tier of wide receivers are usually cut from the same cloth. Big, vertical threats who make plays down the field. There have been a few of those guys in New England, but the true greats have been different. This list will be unlike similar ones from different teams, because slot receivers often occupied the biggest role in the Patriots offense over their two-decade-long run to kickoff the 21st century. Those players, along with a couple playmakers from the outside, are what being a Patriots wide receiver is all about.

Here are the absolute best.

5. Randy Moss (2007-2010)

Randy Moss’ introductory season in New England was good enough to have him make this list, as the NFL’s greatest deep threat ever put forth the greatest season ever by a wide receiver in his first year in a Patriots uniform.

The Hall of Fame wideout had 98 catches, 1,493 yards and an NFL-record 23 touchdown receptions in 2007, forming the best single-season quarterback-wide receiver duo the NFL has ever seen. He would go on to finish with 271 catches for 4,045 yards and 51 touchdowns across 56 regular and postseason games in New England. The only thing keeping him back from a higher place is the lack of team success he had with the Patriots. After going 16-0 in the regular season in 2007, New England lost the Super Bowl, then missed the playoffs following Brady’s injury in 2008, while losing in the wild-card round in 2009. Four games into 2010, he was shipped off to Minnesota.

4. Wes Welker (2007-2012)

Wes Welker may not be the best receiver in Patriots history, but he was certainly the most consistent.