Travis Kelce Puts Together Ludicrous Stat Line In Wild Chiefs Win

Travis Kelce has had some crazy stat lines in his exceptional career, but the Chiefs tight end put together a performance on Monday the likes we haven’t seen from him before.

As is usually the case, Kelce was Patrick Mahomes’ top target and was looked to in just about every got-to-have-it moment throughout the game. If you were watching Kansas City’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, you’d know Kelce was the Chiefs’ entire offense throughout 90% of the game. One look at the box score, however, shows one incredible statistical anomaly.

Kelce finished the ballgame with all four Chiefs touchdowns on seven catches, but only amassed 25 total yards.

That’s right. Twenty five. Total!

The rest of the game was as bonkers as Kelce’s performance. Las Vegas took a 17-point lead early on, before Kansas City was able to fight its way back to make it a close one in the fourth quarter. There was a blown roughing the passer call, a defensive holding call that negated a missed field goal and a decision to go for two when down by one point that will certainly be discussed on morning talk shows Tuesday.

The blown lead was the Raiders’ second of 17 points or more this season, joining this year’s Ravens, the 2020 Chargers, the 2011 Vikings and the 1993 Jets as the only teams to blow multiple 17-point leads within the first five games of the season, per ESPN Stats and Info.