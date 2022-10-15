Troy Brown Was First Great Slot Receiver For Patriots In Bill Belichick Era

During Bill Belichick’s reign at the helm of the New England Patriots, slot receivers have thrived arguably more than any other position, not including quarterback due to the greatness of Tom Brady.

There’s Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Deion Branch and now Jakobi Meyers, who has gained recent substantial praise from Belichick.

But somewhat lost in the shuffle of some of New England’s most productive players at the position is Troy Brown, and he clearly was the first great Patriots slot receiver of the Belichick era.

Without Brown, it’s hard to imagine Brady’s career getting off to the illustrious start it did by winning three Super Bowl titles in four years. Brown was a cornerstone piece during the first wave of New England’s dynasty due to his ultra-dependent nature. If the Patriots needed a big play, Brown seemed to always deliver.

Every Patriots fan remembers Brown’s impact during New England’s first run to a Super Bowl title. There was his magical AFC Championship game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers where he excelled on special teams, returning a punt 55 yards for the opening touchdown of the game and having the superb awareness to pitch a lateral to Antwan Harris after recovering a blocked field goal to set up another score.

That really shows Brown’s undeniable versatility, and not his offensive prowess. But in Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams, Brown made six catches on six targets for 89 yards, including coming down with his well-known reception on the team’s final drive to get the Patriots into field goal range.

Brown’s performance in Super Bowl XXXVIII flies under the radar, though. Again, he was a reliable target for Brady, hauling in eight receptions for 76 yards. And again, he came up clutch — something not every great slot receiver (cough, Welker, cough) could do for the Patriots on football’s grandest stage.