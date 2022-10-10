Twitter Puts Kyler Murray On Blast For Poor Game Management Decision

Kyler Murray continued to make headlines in Week 5 but for all the wrong reasons.
It’s only fitting the Cardinals Week 5 contest begin with their quarterback sporting questionable fashion sense end with Murray making a huge mistake to cost Arizona the win over the still undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.
The Cardinals were down three with a 1:45 left in the game. Murray did a solid job of driving his team down the field to potentially tie the game. But then game the last set of downs with 36 seconds left. After completing an eight-yard pass to Marquise Brown, Murray spiked the ball on first down. He then ran for nine yards and proceeded to spike the ball again.
It appeared Murray did not understand his slide was well short of a first down, and the spike made it a fourth-and-1. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury trotted out Matt Ammendola, who was signed due to an injury from Matt Prater. Ammendola missed a 43-yard kick to put the Cardinals at 2-3 on the year and 0-3 at home.
Twitter didn’t let Murray off with an easy pass.
Well, at least Arizona covered the five-point spread.
On the even brighter side, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” comes out Oct. 28, the weekend when the Cardinals play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.
Obviously not the start the Cardinals wished for heading into the season, and it is only exacerbated when you consider the offseason drama around Murray’s contract.