Twitter Unleashes Pent-Up Frustration Over Another Russell Wilson Failure

We hope Russell Wilson stays away from Twitter after the Denver Broncos suffered an ugly overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on “Thursday Night Football.”

Down three in overtime on the Colts’ five-yard line, the Broncos, for whatever reason, decided to throw the ball rather than run it. Wilson ended up getting his pass intended for Courtland Summer broken up, sealing the 12-9 win for the Colts.

The play was an interesting one, to say the least, which drew the ire of Amazon Prime analyst Richard Sherman who watched his former Seahawks team throw it on the one-yard line only to be intercepted by Malcolm Butler in Seattle’s Super Bowl XLIX loss to the New England Patriots.

Wilson isn’t above criticism and that especially is true when it comes to Twitter. As you probably can imagine, people ran wild when the Broncos couldn’t put away the Colts.

Russell Wilson's agent deserves a bonus for getting that extension before the season — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) October 7, 2022

Seahawks fans watching Russell Wilson lose to the Colts pic.twitter.com/Wh2YXiwlRA — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 7, 2022

The Broncos are tied to Russell Wilson until he is 40. He is currently 33. — Ian Glendon (@iglen31) October 7, 2022

The Broncos and Russell Wilson played so badly last night that Jeff Bezos is canceling all of their Amazon Prime memberships. — Moody (@EricNMoody) October 7, 2022