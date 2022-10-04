Tyreek Hill Reveals Main Reason He Chose Dolphins Over Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

The Jets might spend a lot of their Week 5 matchup against the Dolphins thinking about what could have been.

New York figures to fixate a lot of its latest game preparation on defending Tyreek Hill, whose 3-1 Miami team will travel to MetLife Stadium this Sunday for a matchup between AFC East rivals. The divisional tilt also will feature the two teams that were the finalists in the Hill sweepstakes during the NFL offseason.

The superstar wide receiver and the Kansas City Chiefs appeared to be working together on a blockbuster trade, so Hill had some say in where he ended up. And on Monday, the six-time Pro Bowl selection revealed the main reason why he decided to catch passes from Tua Tagovailoa instead of Zach Wilson.

“It was very close to happening,” Hill told reporters about almost landing with the Jets. “Just those state taxes man. I had to make a grown-up decision.”

Considering the lucrative, long-term contract Hill was going to sign upon leaving Kansas City, it makes plenty of sense why he wanted to play in Florida, where there’s no state income tax. As the New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel pointed out in a column published Monday, Hill would have had to pay roughly $3 million in state income taxes per year had he inked the same contract with the Jets.

Speaking of money, NFL bettors can look to profit if they think Robert Saleh's team will dish out some humble pie to Hill and the Dolphins on Sunday. Coming off a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York is a +150 bet on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook for the upcoming showdown in the Meadowlands.