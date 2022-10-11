VA Hero Of The Week | Matthew Judon Sets New Patriot Record

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots’ linebacker Matthew Judon set a new team record when he recorded his sixth sack of the season in just five games. Judon recorded two sacks during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, the latter of which set the new franchise record.

Judon is currently on track to record 20.5 sacks in 2022, and if he keeps up his current pace he could beat the Patriots’ franchise record for single-season sacks which is currently held by Andre Tippet for his 18.5 sacks in 1984.

For more on Mathew Judon’s record-setting game and impressive start to the season, check out the video above presented by VA Healthcare.