Warriors Rumors: Draymond Green In Hot Water After Practice Altercation

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022-23 NBA season hasn’t kicked off yet, but the Warriors are already off to a rocky start.

Golden State is reportedly considering internal discipline for Draymond Green after an altercation with Jordan Poole during Wednesday practice, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson.

“When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated swiftly, sources said,” The Athletic reported. “Green and Poole came chest-to-chest, with both players pushing and shoving each other prior to Green’s escalation of the physical altercation, those sources said.”

The Warriors reportedly stopped practice in an attempt to calm nerves, but “internal discipline is imminent.”

Green and Poole are renowned for their passion, and The Athletic reported the teammates are known to get into verbal arguments on occasion, but “the team’s management and leadership believes a line was crossed.”

The story is a developing one, so it’s unknown whether or not discipline will include a fine or suspension, or a combination of both. But this is definitely not how the defending NBA champions wanted to start their repeat campaign, especially with Green having a player option next season and Poole entering restricted free agency next season.

The Warriors open the season against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Oct. 18.