Watch Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell Scores First AHL Goal

Lysell scored on his first shot of the game

by

1 hours ago

Fabian Lysell didn’t take long to make an impact during his first AHL game with the Providence Bruins.

The Boston Bruins prospect made it 2-0 against the Bridgeport Islanders on a great heads-up play that resulted in Lysell getting a partial break down the ice and finished it off with a goal on his first shot of the game. The entire play showcased exactly what makes Lysell so intriguing to watch — between his awareness wit where the puck is and his straight-line speed.

Check out Lysell’s goal:

The P-Bruins won 3-1 with help from Lysell and a 42-save night from Keith Kinkaid.

Lysell had an impressive training camp and preseason with the Bruins but still has a few things to work on before he’s NHL-ready. Still, the 19-year-old certainly is knocking on the door of his Boston Bruins debut.

More NHL:

Will Jake DeBrusk Play In Bruins Home Opener Vs. Coyotes?
Thumbnail photo via /The Boston Bruins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Photos Show Tom Brady, Patriots Players At Robert Kraft’s Wedding
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones
Next Article

Patriots Reportedly Won’t Have To Deal With Browns’ New Linebacker

Picked For You

Related