Watch Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell Scores First AHL Goal

Fabian Lysell didn’t take long to make an impact during his first AHL game with the Providence Bruins.

The Boston Bruins prospect made it 2-0 against the Bridgeport Islanders on a great heads-up play that resulted in Lysell getting a partial break down the ice and finished it off with a goal on his first shot of the game. The entire play showcased exactly what makes Lysell so intriguing to watch — between his awareness wit where the puck is and his straight-line speed.

Check out Lysell’s goal:

First shot ? First AHL goal for Fabian Lysell (@AHLBruins) in #BRIvsPRO. pic.twitter.com/iRNeX7ZDNL — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) October 15, 2022

The P-Bruins won 3-1 with help from Lysell and a 42-save night from Keith Kinkaid.

Lysell had an impressive training camp and preseason with the Bruins but still has a few things to work on before he’s NHL-ready. Still, the 19-year-old certainly is knocking on the door of his Boston Bruins debut.