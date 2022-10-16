Watch Derek Forbort Deliver Timely Third-Period Goal Vs. Coyotes

The Boston Bruins had already let up a two-goal lead to the Arizona Coyotes in the third period before Derek Forbort got them back on track.

The defenseman snuck a shot between the legs of Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka with 10:31 left in regulation to break a deadlock and put the Bruins back in front, 4-3. It was Forbort’s first goal of the season, which you can watch here:

David Krejci and Pavel Zacha, who tallied his first goal as a member of the Bruins in the first period, earned the assists on Forbort’s goal. A.J. Greer added an insurance goal minutes later and an insurance to give Boston a 6-3 win.

Forbort’s goal was certainly much needed as after being in control after two periods with a 3-1 advantage, the Bruins coughed up two within the first six minutes of the third period.