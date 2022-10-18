Watch Jake DeBrusk’s High-Effort Play Lead To Bruins Goal

BOSTON — Though he didn’t score the goal, Jake DeBrusk gave the Boston Bruins a second-period lead with one hell of an effort play against the Florida Panthers.

DeBrusk chased down the puck as it slid past the Bruins’ blue line on a faceoff pass in the middle of the second period. Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad’s speed was no match for the 26-year-old, who zoomed past him to retrieve the puck and drop off a nifty pass to captain Patrice Bergeron who deposited the goal.

Look up the definition of 'beauty' and you'll find this goal. pic.twitter.com/0KxcEVD0k8 — NESN (@NESN) October 18, 2022

It wasn’t DeBrusk’s first highlight of the night, however, as the birthday boy got the Bruins started with a goal less than a minute into the first period.

A late addition to the Bruins lineup, DeBrusk has made his presence felt in a big way this season, despite playing in four quarters total after leaving Boston’s season-opening win against the Washington Capitals. The top-line winger has two total points on six shots and is a plus-two in his time on the ice so far this season.