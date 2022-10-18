Watch Jaylen Brown’s Heartfelt Pregame Speech Honoring Bill Russell

BOSTON — Prior to tipping off their season Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics honored the late, great Bill Russell, who died at the age of 88 this past July.

During the pregame ceremony, Celtics star Jaylen Brown displayed his leadership that would have made Russell proud and took the microphone to speak to those in attendance. Brown delivered a heartfelt and eloquent speech about Russell’s incredible impact, which you can watch in its entirety here:

Jaylen Brown speaks on the lasting impact and legacy of the great Bill Russell ? pic.twitter.com/hmh2OvZAyY — NBA (@NBA) October 18, 2022

That was far from the only way the Celtics honored the basketball pioneer on the night. Along with a tribute video and two performances from Aloe Blacc and Boston’s poet laureate Porsha Olayiwola, the Celtics wore special “city edition” uniforms dedicated to Russell as well as having his No. 6 imprinted on both paint areas on the famed parquet floor. Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers also shared one of his favorite memories of Russell, too.

The Celtics will hold another tribute night in Russell’s honor on Feb. 12, which is his birthday, against the Memphis Grizzlies.