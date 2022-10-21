Watch Linus Ullmark’s Spectacular Save(s) In Bruins Shootout Win

The Bruins finally had an off night on the offensive end. Luckily for fans in Boston, Linus Ullmark made sure to render that fact meaningless.

Boston took home a 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, with Ullmark standing on his head to help secure the Bruins victory after an insane pair of sequences in overtime.

It started at the end of regulation, with Hampus Lindholm called for a penalty that set the Ducks up with a 4-3 power play for the first 1:27 of OT. The Bruins played solid defense to keep the puck out of their own zone throughout the power play, but quickly left Ullmark out to dry with a 3-0 Anaheim break that looked like it would put an end to the game.

Not so fast, said Ullmark, making an incredible save to rob Ryan Strome and keep Boston alive.

Boston would fail to capitalize on a power play of its own, sending the game to a shootout, where Ullmark, on what was possibly his best night as a Bruin, went 4/4 in save opportunities. Taylor Hall, who scored Boston’s only goal of regulation, would put one in to give the Bruins an advantage, leaving it up to Ullmark again.

He made the save. Again.