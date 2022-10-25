Watch N’Keal Harry, Bears Celebrate After Dominating Win Vs. Patriots

The Chicago Bears win over the New England Patriots on Monday night produced one heck of a celebration.
The Bears official Twitter account tweeted out a locker room video following their 33-14 win over the Patriots on Tuesday afternoon, showing Chicago’s players taking part in a dance party after their dominating performance.
You can watch the video here.
Among those in the video is quarterback Justin Fields, who ran all over New England in his best game as a pro, defensive lineman Justin Jones, who called out Bill Belichick prior to the matchup, and former Patriots first-round pick N’Keal Harry, who got some revenge in his first game back at Gillette Stadium following an offseason trade.
The celebration evoked memories of “Club Dub,” the Bears’ post-win tradition under former head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace’s regime. New head coach Matt Eberflus hasn’t officially carried over the tradition, instead opting for a classic postgame speech after his players finished busting a move.
New England (3-4) will look to bounce back with a victory in its Week 8 matchup with the New York Jets (5-2). Chicago (3-4) will hope to carry momentum in a pivotal NFC matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (5-2).