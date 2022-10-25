Watch N’Keal Harry, Bears Celebrate After Dominating Win Vs. Patriots

The Chicago Bears win over the New England Patriots on Monday night produced one heck of a celebration.

The Bears official Twitter account tweeted out a locker room video following their 33-14 win over the Patriots on Tuesday afternoon, showing Chicago’s players taking part in a dance party after their dominating performance.

You can watch the video here.

Locker room was LIT ? pic.twitter.com/wMKVzdJ2lJ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 25, 2022

Among those in the video is quarterback Justin Fields, who ran all over New England in his best game as a pro, defensive lineman Justin Jones, who called out Bill Belichick prior to the matchup, and former Patriots first-round pick N’Keal Harry, who got some revenge in his first game back at Gillette Stadium following an offseason trade.

The celebration evoked memories of “Club Dub,” the Bears’ post-win tradition under former head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace’s regime. New head coach Matt Eberflus hasn’t officially carried over the tradition, instead opting for a classic postgame speech after his players finished busting a move.

New England (3-4) will look to bounce back with a victory in its Week 8 matchup with the New York Jets (5-2). Chicago (3-4) will hope to carry momentum in a pivotal NFC matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (5-2).