Watch Rams’ Bobby Wagner Smoke Protester Who Stormed Field

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is not one for theatrics.

Just before halftime of the Rams’ “Monday Night Football” matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, a fan stormed the field and ran around holding a pink smoke bomb. As he made his was around the Los Angeles sideline, Wagner decided to put an end to the show and absolutely cream the guy.

A fan ran on the field with a pink smoke bomb… and Bobby Wagner came in and LEVELED him. pic.twitter.com/RRioBz727u — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2022

The hit was shown as a part of ESPN’s “Manningcast,” with Peyton Manning calling out the protestor for disrupting the game.

Despite the sick hit by Wagner, the Rams went into halftime down 14-6.