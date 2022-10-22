Watch Bruins Honor Zdeno Chara Ahead Of Bruins-Wild Game

BOSTON — Zdeno Chara was in the building Saturday afternoon.

The former Bruins defenseman, who signed a one-day contract in September in order to retire with the organization, was honored prior to Boston’s matinee game against the Minnesota Wild.

Chara dropped the ceremonial puck, but not before TD Garden showed a video tribute to the former blueliner that featured parts of his speech when he signed with Boston and highlights and big hits throughout his time in Black and Gold. Of course, it ended with Chara raising the Stanley Cup over his head.

A legend returns to TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/TlZmKk4Ev5 — NESN (@NESN) October 22, 2022

The Bruins wore “Thanks Big Zee” T-Shirts prior to warmups.

Chara played 14 seasons — all of which he captained — with the Bruins and helped change the culture and ultimately lead them to a Stanley Cup in 2011.