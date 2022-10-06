We Learned Lots From Dennis Eckersley — And Not Just Baseball

NESN Logo Sign In

We should all be as lucky as Dennis Eckersley.

The Hall of Fame pitcher saw his 50-year baseball career come to an end Wednesday at Fenway Park, as he signed off for the final time as a NESN broadcaster. Eckersley, enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004, had carved out a wonderful post-playing run as a tell-it-like-it-is expert whose knowledge of baseball was surpassed only by his love for the sport.

He got to do what he loved for half of a century. Was it always easy? Of course not, though he certainly didn’t hide from the low moments. But he loved what he did and did what he loved. On Wednesday, he was at the center of a retirement send-off that allowed fans, friends and coworkers one chance to tell him how much he’s meant to them over the years.

How cool is that?

But when it comes to Eckersley, especially pertaining to his work in the broadcast booth, we were able to learn so much from him. The “Eckisms” have been covered ad nauseam, and few have as much of a feel for the game as he does. But in the last couple of months, as Eckersley broke the news of his retirement, he taught or reinforced lessons that extended beyond the diamond.

Eck announced his retirement in early August. In the days and months that followed, the decision was a hot-button topic, especially with the Red Sox floundering. In a lot of ways, Eckersley became one of the stories about the 2022 club. He handled himself with impressive humility and grace, and it was also clear there were messages he needed to communicate before stepping aside.

Eckersley revealed in an Aug. 9 interview with NESN’s Tom Caron on the pregame show that he spoke with the late Jerry Remy about his future plans. Even at the time, Eckersley says Remy encouraged him to go home to California and be with his grandkids.