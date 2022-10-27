What Mac Jones Told Jaquan Brisker After Kicking Bears Safety

Mac Jones apparently acknowledged his wrongdoings after Monday night’s game against the Bears.

Jones caught heat from the NFL community in the Week 7 finale despite only playing three offensive series against Chicago at Gillette Stadium. Over the span of 16 plays in primetime, Jones appeared to kick Jaquan Brisker while sliding not once, but twice. One of those kicks was to the Bears safety’s crotch, which left Brisker grimacing on the turf for a moment.

After he was replaced by Bailey Zappe in the Patriots’ horrific loss, Jones probably wasn’t eager to chat with many people after the game. But as Brisker revealed Wednesday on the “Bernstein & Holmes Show,” the New England quarterback made a point to apologize to him before both teams left the field.

“He just came up to me and said that he apologized,” Brisker said, as transcribed by Audacy. “I think he said he didn’t mean to do it or something like that … I just told him I hope he can get healthy and things like that, good luck.”

Despite that seemingly cordial exchange, make no mistake: Brisker believes Jones’ kicks were on purpose.

“Looking back, when he first slid, he had tried to trip me, so I feel like the second time was intentional. After looking back at the film, it looked intentional. But after the game, he came up to me and apologized. But I’ll say, the first two times, it looked very intentional during those slides.

“I tried to avoid him. The way he slid, he slid with his feet on the ground first. I tried to avoid him, and he kicked his foot up. So it was very intentional to me.”