What Patriots Are Seeing From Mac Jones Behind Scenes

New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge chatted with reporters over Zoom on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, he was asked about the status of Mac Jones, who’s now missed three consecutive games with a high ankle sprain.

Judge, as expected, did not reveal any new information about Jones’ recovery, or about the Patriots’ impending decision on whether to hand Jones back his starting job or roll with red-hot rookie Bailey Zappe. But he did share his view on how Jones has handled his recovery process.

“Well, I’m not the doctors, and I’m not the head coach, so those decisions are above my head,” Judge said. “My job is to prepare Mac every day as if he is playing. He does a terrific job of coming in every day, staying up to date on the information we give him on the opponents, and he prepares every day as if he’s taking every snap. I think that’s a tribute to how he works and the talent and competitiveness he has, and he’s doing everything he can to get himself back as fast as possible.”

Jones has shown steady improvement since he suffered his injury on Sept. 25, looking more mobile and less limited during last week’s Patriots practices. He was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Browns — up from a “doubtful” designation the previous week — and although he ultimately was inactive, he made the trip to Cleveland and was on the sideline during the game, offering his insight to Zappe and Judge.

“He showed a lot of great leadership this weekend,” Judge said. “He really did. You always want a guy like Mac — obviously, he’s a captain of the team — you want him down there with the team. You want him in uniform. He wasn’t available this week for certain reasons, but I would say having him down there has a very positive impact on the team. It was good for the other players.

“You can ask the quarterbacks directly specifically about how it helped them; I can’t speak for them. But I know as a coach, just having conversations with Mac on the bench throughout the series, looking at pictures together, seeing things he’s picking up on — those conversations, talking with the players in game, you’ve always got to value their perspective of what they’re seeing out there … because they’re looking at it through a different lens.”

Judge again praised Jones’ leadership when asked about the QB’s relationship with Zappe, who’s won each of his two starts and posted a passer rating of 100 or above in both.