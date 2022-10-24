What Patriots’ Roster Moves Mean For Mac Jones, Bears Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots made a pair of roster moves hours before their Monday night matchup with the Chicago Bears.

New England elevated linebacker Jamie Collins and offensive lineman Bill Murray from their practice squad for the Week 7 clash at Gillette Stadium. Both will be available to play as the 3-3 Patriots host the 2-4 Bears.

For Collins, this officially kicks off his fourth stint with the Patriots. The 33-year-old re-signed to the practice squad Oct. 6 after undergoing offseason surgery and languishing in free agency for nearly eight months. He’s a versatile player who will provide depth at both inside and outside linebacker.

Murray’s elevation is a long-awaited payoff for a player who’s paid his dues for the last three seasons. The 25-year-old William & Mary has been with the Patriots since he signed as an undrafted rookie in spring 2020, and this will be his regular-season NFL debut. Murray also has changed positions during that time, switching from defensive tackle to offensive line this past offseason. He mostly played guard during training camp and the preseason.

(UPDATE: The Patriots chose to add another O-lineman because starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn will not play against Chicago. All three of their active reserves are interior players (James Ferentz, Chasen Hines and Murray), meaning starting right guard Mike Onwenu likely will be their top backup at both tackle spots.)

Two elevations the Patriots did not make also were notable. They chose not to call up third quarterback Garrett Gilbert, confirming Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both suit up Monday night. Jones reportedly will start behind center after missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain.

The Patriots also did not elevate wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, indicating they feel confident in their wideout depth despite some injuries at that position. Kendrick Bourne (toe) reportedly is not expected to play, and Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is listed as questionable after sitting out next week. Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker and rookie Tyquan Thornton are the Patriots’ only fully healthy receivers.