What Paul Pierce Said About Lakers Following Opening Night Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers began their 2022-23 campaign in losing fashion against the defending NBA Finals champion Golden State Warriors, falling 123-109, on Wednesday.

With the underwhelming start for the Lakers, who just two years ago, delivered their organization’s 17th NBA title, former Boston Celtics forward and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce couldn’t resist the opportunity to troll the rival franchise.

The 45-year-old, now five years from his NBA retirement, set his bar for the Lakers after just one game into the regular season.

“Making the playoffs would be considered a successful year for the 2022-23 Lakers. This is not hate this is ‘THE TRUTH,'” Pierce tweeted on Wednesday.

Pierce, who doesn’t shy away from vocalizing his on-brand takes relating to the NBA, wasn’t too far off the mark this time. The Lakers are fresh off a season of disappointment, failing to miss playoff contention a year ago while finishing 42-30 as the Western Conference’s seventh seed.

The former 10-time NBA All-Star likely enjoyed the remainder of opening night — Lakers loss aside — with the Celtics kicking off their season victoriously, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers with Pierce in attendance at TD Garden on Tuesday.