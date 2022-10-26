What Was Bill Belichick’s Endgame With Patriots’ Two-QB Plan?

NFL teams have used multiple QBs when one has a distinctly different skill set. The New Orleans Saints do it with Taysom Hill. The Baltimore Ravens did it with Lamar Jackson before he took over as their full-time starter. Jacoby Brissett was a QB sneak specialist during his time with Miami. Those are just a few recent examples. There’s also precedent for dressing an injured starting quarterback as an emergency backup, with the intention of using him only in the worst-case scenario.

But what the Patriots did Monday night rarely is seen outside of college football or the NFL preseason, when player development and evaluation take precedence over on-field results. Belichick clearly believed they could get away with such shenanigans against a Bears team that had looked like one of the NFL’s worst, and that proved to be a major miscalculation.

Their defense was demolished, Jones had to endure deafening boos and calls for his job from his home fans, and neither QB performed especially well, leaving New England with, somehow, more questions at its most important position than it had during the mystery-shrouded leadup to this game. Belichick also risked locker room discontent by not cluing many of the team’s key offensive players into his unorthodox plan.

Belichick has declined to publicly explain the reasoning behind that plan, leaving fans and media members to speculate. But it’s clear he did not believe Jones had recovered to the point that he could handle a full-game workload.

Asked Tuesday whether Jones would start on the road this week against the New York Jets if healthy, Belichick called that a “hypothetical question,” implying the QB is not, in fact, healthy. He evoked the same phrase when asked whether Jones was healthy enough to play the entire Bears game. When a reporter pointed out that Jones seemed to be moving well on his three scrambles for 24 yards, the coach replied: “Right, yeah. But that wasn’t 70 plays.”

As an aside, Belichick’s refusal over these last two weeks to say Jones will start when healthy is a stark contrast to how he handled the Patriots’ quarterback situation in 2020. Back then, he repeatedly stated Cam Newton was the team’s starter even as Newton consistently struggled and was benched three times for Jarrett Stidham.

If the Patriots didn’t believe Jones could be a full-time player Monday night, why play him at all? Why not give him an extra week to heal up and continue rolling with Zappe, who’d won each of his first two NFL starts in Jones’ absence? The uber-competitive Jones might not have liked that approach — it was clear the fanbase already had gone full-on nutty for his backup, and another win on national TV would’ve only fueled that fire — but it would have been a reasonable one.

Again, Belichick hasn’t shared his rationale, other than the usual platitudes about doing what he believed was best for the team. But one working theory is that Jones lobbied Belichick to let him play against Chicago, and the coach acquiesced, under the condition that he’d split time with Zappe.