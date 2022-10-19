What We Learned From Bruins’ First Loss Of Season Vs. Senators

The Bruins were bound to lose a game sooner or later and it came Tuesday night at the hands of the Ottawa Senators.

Boston lost 7-5 and nearly completed the comeback, but the defense broke down, Jeremy Swayman had an off night and the offense only could do so much to try to move the Bruins to 4-0-0.

Head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t seem too worried about his team after the loss. After all it’s just one game and the defense is down three of their top-four players.

Here’s what we learned from the loss.

The defense had too many holes

We knew it was going to be a long game when the Sens took a 2-0 lead three minutes into the game before making it 3-0 prior to the end of the first period. The defense looked lost, broke down far too many times, lost battles and ultimately couldn’t get the job done. Not having Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy certainly hurts, but the defense needs to be better in their absence.

Anton Stralman’s Bruins debut also left much to be desired. He had an ugly pass behind his net that was intercepted and turned into an Ottawa goal. Sure, it’s been a while since he’s played and he had visa issues that have kept him out of game action since the Bruins began their season, but these are things that just shouldn’t happen.

Hampus Lindholm, Jakub Zboril and Mike Reilly all didn’t look their best either between getting beat on rushes and puck giveaways. The second night of a back-to-back always will be tough, especially when there’s travel involved, but there’s no excuse for how many turnovers the Bruins racked up.